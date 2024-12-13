web analytics
Allu Arjun arrested over fatal stampede at Pushpa 2 premiere

Allu Arjun, the Pushpa 2 star, has been arrested by Indian police in a case pertaining to a stampede that occurred during the premiere of his latest film, resulting in the death of a woman.

The actor will be presented before a magistrate in Hyderabad India.

Allu Arjun and his personal security arrived at Sandhya Theatre at around 9.30 PM on December 4. The sizable group of people outside tried to follow him as he entered the theater.

As his security crew started shoving the crowd, the already turbulent atmosphere became much more tense.

According to reports, there was extreme congestion as a result of the crowd’s effort to follow the actor and his security detail into the lower balcony area.

Revathi, 35, lost consciousness during the ensuing rush and eventually passed away from her wounds at the hospital. Sritej, her nine-year-old son, was hurt as well and is still in the hospital.

Following the fatal incident, the case has been registered against against Allu Arjun, his security and the theater’s management. The authorities disclosed that they were not notified beforehand that the actor and his crew would be attending the event.

Akhilesh Yadav, the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Central Zone, said that the victim family’s complaint had led to the registration of a case under Sections 105 and 118 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

