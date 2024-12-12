Pushpa 2 unleashes 1000 crore milestone in record-time

The excitement surrounding the release of Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna’s Pushpa 2 indicated that the film was poised to achieve significant box-office success.

However, its rapid ascent to becoming the fastest Indian film to surpass the Rs 1000 crore Indian Rupees (INR) mark is an exceptional accomplishment that few anticipated.

Reaching this milestone in merely six days, Pushpa 2 has established a new standard in the industry. As the film commemorates this remarkable achievement, it is pertinent to examine other Indian films that have successfully entered the prestigious Rs 1000 crore club.

Dangal

Aamir Khan and Nitesh Tiwari’s 2016 sports drama, Dangal, was the inaugural Hindi film to join the Rs 1000 crore club. As reported by Sacnilk, the film’s total worldwide earnings amount to an impressive Rs 2070.3 crore INR, making it Aamir Khan’s highest-grossing film to date. The movie achieved significant success internationally, particularly in China. Based on the true story of wrestling coach Mahavir Singh Phogat and his daughters, Geeta Phogat and Babita Kumari, whom he trained as wrestlers, Dangal featured Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh in leading roles.

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion

SS Rajamouli’s epic action film, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, released in 2017, became the second Indian film and the first regional production to enter the Rs 1000 crore club. The sequel, starring Prabhas, garnered Rs 1788.06 crore globally. The film boasted an impressive ensemble cast, including Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah Bhatia, Ramya Krishnan, Sathyaraj, Nassar, and Subbaraju.

RRR

SS Rajamouli is the only director to have two films in the Rs 1000 crore club, with his second entry being the Oscar-winning epic RRR. Featuring Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead roles, the film earned Rs 1,230 crore worldwide. RRR received widespread international recognition, winning an Academy Award and a Golden Globe for its outstanding musical score.

KGF: Chapter 2

Prashanth Neel’s KGF: Chapter 2, released in 2022, marked the first Kannada film to achieve entry into the Rs 1000 crore club. The film amassed Rs 1,215 crore globally. Produced with a budget of Rs 100 crore, this film holds the distinction of being the most costly Kannada production to date. Starring Yash, it also includes notable performances by Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Srinidhi Shetty, and Prakash Raj in significant roles.

Kalki 2898 AD

Kalki 2898 AD, featuring Prabhas and Deepika Padukone, has emerged as the highest-grossing film of 2024, amassing a global total of Rs 1042.25 crore. Directed by Nag Ashwin, the film boasts an impressive cast, including Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, and Disha Patani.

Jawan and Pathaan

The year 2023 proved to be extraordinary for Shah Rukh Khan, who achieved remarkable success with two blockbuster films—Jawan and Pathaan—both of which surpassed the Rs 1000 crore mark. Jawan garnered Rs 1,160 crore globally, while Pathaan collected Rs 1,055 crore. In Jawan, Shah Rukh depicted a defiant character challenging corruption in India, whereas in Pathaan, he portrayed an Indian secret agent tasked with a mission to protect the nation.