‘Pushpa 2’ makers accused of copying Shraddha Kapoor’s ‘Stree’ track

The makers of ‘Pushpa 2’ have been accused of copying a track from Shraddha Kapoor’s ‘Stree’ for its hit song ‘Peelings.’

The film, starring South superstar Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, attracted appreciation from the fans for its action-packed storyline along with the chartbuster hit songs.

Rashmika Mandanna garnered praise for her steps on ‘Saami Saami,’ while Allu Arjun showed his swag on ‘Srivalli.’

However, it was ‘Peelings’ that was well-received by fans of the film.

The song soon became the topic of discussion after Indian RJ Apoorva shared a video on her social media handle, comparing Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna’s ‘Peelings’ from ‘Pushpa 2’ to Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao’s ‘Milegi Milegi’ song from 2018’s ‘Stree.’

Sharing the video, Apoorva wrote, “Same same but different.”

While several agreed with the Indian RJ that the film indeed copied the Bollywood film’s song, others were of the view that any similarity between the two numbers was accidental.

It is worth noting here that the ‘Pushpa 2’ song was sung by Javed Ali and Madhubanti Bagchi while Mika Singh and Sachin–Jigar sang the ‘Stree’ track.

Directed by Sukumar, ‘Pushpa 2’ stars Allu Arjun alongside Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil.

Released on December 4, the film has been doing exceptionally well at the box office, having entered the INR700 crore club in just four days.

Maddock Films, earlier this year, released a sequel titled ‘Stree 2’ to the 2018 hit film.

Directed by Amar Kaushik, the sequel sees Kapoor reprise her titular character along with Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana and Abhishek Banerjee. Akshay Kumar, Varun Dhawan and Tamannaah Bhatia make special appearances in the title.