Pushpa 2: Janhvi Kapoor opens up on row over IMAX release

Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor has weighed in on the debate over Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa 2’ taking over all IMAX screens in India.

The row began after reports emerged that Christopher Nolan’s ‘Interstellar’ IMAX re-release in India will be postponed due to ‘Pushpa 2’ booking all IMAX screens for several weeks.

Several slammed the theatres’ owners for prioritising the film for IMAX screens over ‘Interstellar’ re-release in the country.

Responding to the criticism faced by Allu Arjun and the cinema hall owners, Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor slammed the ‘obsession’ with Western cinema.

“Pushpa 2 is also cinema. Why are we so obsessed with idolising the West and running down things that come out of our own country and instantly disqualifying it from being considered as worthy? The same rooted representation and larger-than-life tone other countries appreciate and our fascinated by our cinema for, we ourselves are embarrassed of. Sad,” the Bollywood actor wrote in a social media post.

Directed by Sukumar, ‘Pushpa 2’ stars Allu Arjun alongside Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil.

The makers of the film landed in trouble after a woman died while her son was injured in a stampede during a screening of ‘Pushpa 2.

The incident came after Allu Arjun made a surprise visit to the venue.

Hyderabad police later booked Allu Arjun over the death of the woman in the stampede.

According to Indian media, police booked the actor and his team for not informing the authorities and for the lack of additional security and crowd management provisions before his arrival at the venue.

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor recently appeared in the first of the two-part film series ‘Devara’ by filmmaker Koratala Siva, which was released in theatres in September.