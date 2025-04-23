Ghana Ali spills her weight loss secrets for fans

Showbiz starlet Ghana Ali put a full stop to fans’ curiosity, spilling the secret of her weight loss transformation after giving birth to two kids.

Responding to fans’ queries on social media, actor Ghana Ali revealed her weight loss tips and tricks, which worked wonders for her to shed off all those extra kilos that she gained while being pregnant with her first kid four years ago.

When a social user asked about her diet plan, Ali simply suggested that she skip her night meals, i.e. dinner, to stay in shape.

Moreover, the ‘Benaam’ actor also confessed that she has reduced her weight through a crash diet and in a not-so-healthy way.

Notably, Ghana Ali, who married Umair Gulzar in 2021, is a mother to two toddlers: a daughter named Faija and a son, Muhammad Elijah.

The actor previously disclosed that she was on a particular diet during her second pregnancy, which not only helped her lose first pregnancy weight gain but also prevented her from putting on any more while she carried her second baby.

On the work front, she is currently ruling the screen as Zara, in the daily serial ‘Naqaab’, co-starring Hina Tariq, Humayoun Ashraf, Ali Ansari and Ahmed Rafique among others. Syed Jari Khushnood Naqvi’s directorial airs daily at 7 p.m., only on ARY Digital.

