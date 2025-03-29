Is Ghana Ali leaving showbiz?

Showbiz starlet Ghana Ali took social media by storm on Friday when she announced her decision to leave the entertainment industry.

It happened so yesterday when Ghana Ali announced on social media that she is stepping away from the showbiz industry, for the sake of Allah.

“I’m leaving the industry for the sake of Allah,” read the text story on her official Instagram handle. “Remember me and my family in your prayers.”

However, hours later, the ‘Benaam’ actor cleared the air on her earlier post and affirmed, “I’m not leaving the industry, the post was a joke by my brother.”

Yet, Ali maintained that not as of now, but she will eventually bid farewell to her acting career in the near future. “I am not leaving atm (at the moment) but it is true, in future I will and I am on that path, so I can focus on my family and kids,” she shared.

Notably, Ghana Ali is currently ruling the screen as Zara, in the drama serial ‘Naqaab’, co-starring Hina Tariq, Humayoun Ashraf, Ali Ansari and Ahmed Rafique among others.

Meanwhile, on the personal front, Ghana Ali, who married Umair Gulzar in 2021, shares two children with him, a daughter named Faija and a son, Muhammad Elijah.

