‘Pushpa 2’ premiere stampede: Arrests made over woman’s death

At least three were arrested after a woman died and her son was critically injured in a stampede during South superstar Allu Arjun’s recent film ‘Pushpa 2.’

A 39-year-old woman lost her life in the chaos which erupted near the theatre after Allu Arjun made a surprise visit to the venue on December 4.

Following the tragedy, police booked Allu Arjun and his team for failing to inform authorities about his visit and a lack of proper safety measures during the ‘Pushpa 2’ screening.

Now, Indian media outlets reported that Hyderabad police arrested three including the owner, identified as M Sandeep, and manager M Nagaraju of Sandhya Theatre, along with the security manager named Gandhakam Vijay Chander.

It is worth noting here that a day after the woman’s death at the ‘Pushpa 2’ screening, Allu Arjun expressed his condolences to the family of the woman.

In the video shared to X, Arjun maintained that he alongside the entire team of ‘Pushpa 2’ will stand in solidarity with the victim’s family.

The ‘Pushpa 2’ star announced an INR2.5 million in financial assistance to the family of the deceased woman.

“As a goodwill gesture, I would like to extend financial assistance of Rs 25 lakh to the family. Additionally, we will take care of the medical expenses to ensure the injured members receive the best possible care. This is our way of showing that we are there for you, especially for the children in the family,” Allu Arjun said.

Besides Arjun in the titular character of Pushpa Raj, ‘Pushpa 2’ sees Fahadh Faasil as the main antagonist SP Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat, along with Rashmika Mandanna, who reprises her character of Srivalli from the prequel film.