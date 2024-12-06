Allu Arjun reacts to ‘Pushpa 2’ premiere stampede

South superstar Allu Arjun has broken his silence on the death of a woman in a stampede that occurred during the premiere of his film ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule.’

A day earlier, the action sequel ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ arrived in theatres, sparking excitement among his fans.

However, a woman lost her life while her son was critically injured in a stampede at Hyderabad’s Sandhya Theatre after Allu Arjun made a surprise visit to the event.

Police later booked the South superstar and his team for failing to inform authorities about his surprise visit and a lack of proper measures to ensure the safety of the audience at the ‘Pushpa 2’ screening.

Now, Allu Arjun has expressed his condolences to the family of the woman.

In the video shared to X, Arjun maintained that he alongside the entire team of ‘Pushpa 2’ will stand in solidarity with the victim’s family.

“Deeply heartbroken by the tragic incident at Sandhya Theatre. My heartfelt condolences go out to the grieving family during this unimaginably difficult time. I want to assure them they are not alone in this pain and will meet the family personally. While respecting their need for space to grieve, I stand committed to extend every possible assistance to help them navigate through this challenging journey,” the caption of the video reads.

In the video, Arjun recalled how he and his team found out about the death of the woman

“When we went to watch Pushpa’s premiere at RTC Crossroads [in Hyderabad], we never expected to hear such tragic news the next day. It was deeply disheartening to hear that a family was injured, and a lady named Revathi died due to her injuries,” he said.

The ‘Pushpa 2’ star announced an INR2.5 million in financial assistance to the family of the deceased woman.

“As a goodwill gesture, I would like to extend financial assistance of Rs 25 lakh to the family. Additionally, we will take care of the medical expenses to ensure the injured members receive the best possible care. This is our way of showing that we are there for you, especially for the children in the family,” he Allu Arjun said.