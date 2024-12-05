Allu Arjun booked over woman’s death during Pushpa 2 premiere

South superstar Allu Arjun was booked in a case pertaining to the death of a woman in a stampede during the premiere of his film ‘Pushpa 2.

Indian media outlets reported that police booked the actor and his team for not informing the authorities and for the lack of additional security and crowd management provisions before his arrival at the venue.

According to police, Allu Arjun arrived at the venue without prior intimation to the police, resulting in chaos which claimed the life of a woman while her son was critically injured.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner CV Anand said in a statement, “There was no intimation from the side of theatre management or actors team that they will be visiting the theatre.”

According to the commissioner, the ‘Pushpa 2’ actor’s team did not mark a separate entry or exit for the actor, leading to a stampede-like situation.

“Stringent action as per law will be taken against all the persons responsible for the chaotic situation inside the theatre leading to the death of a person and injury to others,” Anand said.

Earlier today, a resident of Dilsukhnagar in Hyderabad, Revathi, 39, who along with her husband Bhaskar and their two children, had come to attend the screening of ‘Pushpa 2’, lost her life in the chaos, which erupted near the theatre around 10.30 pm last night after Allu Arjun’s surprise visit.

As police tried to control the massive crowd of fans at the venue after the main gates of the theatre collapsed, it resulted in a stampede-like situation, when Revathi and her son Sri Tej lost consciousness.

Both of them were rushed to Durga Bhai Deshmukh Hospital in Vidyanagar, where Revathi was declared dead on arrival. Her body was later moved to Gandhi Mortuary. Her son Sri Tej, whose condition was critical, was transferred to KIMS Hospital in Begumpet.

Besides Arjun in the titular character of Pushpa Raj, the sequel sees Fahadh Faasil as the main antagonist SP Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat, along with Rashmika Mandanna, who reprises her character of Srivalli from the prequel film.