‘Pushpa 2’ makers issue statement after woman dies in premiere stampede

‘Pushpa 2’ production banner has released its first statement after a woman lost her life in the stampede at the premiere of Allu Arjun’s action drama.

For the unversed, a woman, identified as Revathi, 39, died in a stampede-like situation at Hyderabad’s Sandhya Theatre, located on the RTC crossroads, on Wednesday night, after superstar Allu Arjun made a surprise visit at the ‘Pushpa 2’ premiere, under heavy security and police protection.

As police tried to control the massive crowd of fans gathered at the venue to catch a glimpse of the South superstar, it resulted in a stampede-like situation when Revathi and her son Sri Tej lost consciousness.

They were rushed to a hospital where Revathi was declared dead on arrival, while her minor son’s condition was critical.

Reacting to the tragic incident, Mythri Movie Makers have now issued their first statement, expressing their grief for the incident. “We are extremely heartbroken by the tragic incident during last night’s screening. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and the young child undergoing medical treatment. We are committed to standing by them and extending all possible support during this difficult time. With deep sorrow, Mythri Movie Makers,” read the statement shared on the official X handle of the production company.

As reported by Indian media, Arjun’s team member also visited the hospital and spoke to the doctors, ensuring necessary financial assistance for the child’s treatment.

Meanwhile, the sequel ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ opened to a blockbuster response from the audience on Thursday.

Besides Arjun in the titular character of Pushpa Raj, the sequel sees Fahadh Faasil as the main antagonist SP Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat, along with Rashmika Mandanna, who reprises her character of Srivalli from the prequel film.