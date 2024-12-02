Police complaint filed against Allu Arjun after ‘Pushpa 2’ event

Allu Arjun has found himself in trouble ahead of the release of his hotly-anticipated sequel ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ as a police complaint has been filed against the South Indian superstar.

As reported by Indian media, a man named Srinivas Goud has filed a police complaint against superstar Allu Arjun at the Jawahar Nagar Police Station in Hyderabad, for using the word ‘army’ to address his fan base.

Although the ‘Pushpa’ star has been using the specific word for his fans for years, a police complaint was lodged after he addressed his fans as ‘army’ at a recent promotional event of the film.

According to the details, Srinivas, president of the Green Peace Environment and Water Harvesting Foundation, believes that ‘Army’ is an ‘honourable post’, and they are the ones ‘protecting the country’. Hence, he requested Arjun not to use the term for his fans and to use some other one instead.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Allu Arjun (@alluarjunonline)

For the unversed, Arjun said at the ‘Pushpa 2’ event, “I don’t have fans; I have an army. I love my fans; they’re like my family. They stand by me; they celebrate me. They stand for me like an army.”

“I love you all; I will make you proud. If this film becomes a big hit, I will dedicate it to all my fans,” he added.