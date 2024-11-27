Did Rashmika Mandanna confirm ‘Pushpa 3’ ahead of sequel’s release?

South Indian starlet Rashmika Mandanna teased the threequel ‘Pushpa 3’, as she wrapped up filming for ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’, days before the scheduled release.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu – Click Here

Taking to her Instagram stories on Tuesday night, Rashmika Mandanna looked back at the hectic events of 25th November, Monday, when she wrapped her final schedule of the hotly-anticipated ‘Pushpa’ sequel.

“Dear diary, 25th Nov. This day for me was so overwhelmingly.. I just still don’t know how to react on it,” Mandanna began to write in the text post when she dropped a major hint about ‘Pushpa 3’.

“Ok I’ll explain,” she continued. “24th evening after an entire day of shoot we took a flight to Chennai and we had such a lovely event in Chennai. Flew back the same night back to Hyderabad. Went home slept for about 4 or 5 hours.. woke up rushed to shoot for my last day of Pushpa.”

The actor further revealed, “We shot a crazy amazing song (you’ll all get to know about this very very soon). My whole day till late went in shoot.. and I knew it was my last day but somehow it didn’t feel like the last day.”

“Out of the 7/8 years (of her career) Last 5 years being on this set almost made this set my home in the industry and finally it was my last day.. of course, there’s still so much work left and apparently a part 3,” she hinted.

“But it felt different.. it felt overwhelming.. it felt like it was ending.. some sort of sadness that even I didn’t understand and suddenly all the emotions came together and the days of extreme hard work came rushing back to me and .. I was feeling tired, exhausted but at the same time so grateful,” she noted. “I was going to miss everyone so much.. and all of the feelings together.. and I broke down so bad after so long.. but I didn’t even understand Why I was reacting that way.”

Also Read: Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa 2’ earns 1000 crores before release

Notably, after being postponed from the original release schedule of August 15, due to unfinished shooting and post-production work, ‘Pushpa 2’ is now scheduled for simultaneous theatrical release in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Bengali on December 5.

The title is headlined by South superstar Allu Arjun in the titular character of Pushpa Raj. The sequel sees Fahadh Faasil as the main antagonist SP Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat, along with Rashmika Mandanna, who reprises her character of Srivalli from the first film.