Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa 2’ earns 1000 crores before release

Allu Arjun’s hotly-anticipated sequel ‘Pushpa 2’ has already earned more than INR 1000 crores even before its theatrical release later this year.

As reported by Indian media, the sequel to Allu Arjun’s blockbuster ‘Pushpa’, titled ‘The Rule’ has already made over INR 1000 crores in its pre-release business, by selling off the theatrical and non-theatrical rights of the film, more than a month before it finally hits the movie halls.

According to the details, the title has made more than INR 500 crores combined, by selling off the theatrical rights of the original and dubbed versions of the sequel across India, in addition to INR 125 crores from overseas.

Moreover, the OTT streaming rights of the title have been sold to Netflix, in a whopping deal of INR 275 crore, whereas, the satellite and music rights of ‘Pushpa 2’ went for INR 85 and 65 crores respectively, taking the non-theatrical business to INR400+ crores.

Speaking about the pre-release business, film producer Ravi Shankar, of Mythri Movie Makers, said, “Pushpa 2 did well in its non-theatrical business and made 425 crore. When we add in the theatrical business, over 1000 crore overall in pre-release business feels achievable, but that’s an estimate.”

In other news, the second instalment in the ‘Pushpa’ franchise, ‘The Rule’, which was previously postponed from the original release schedule of August 15 to December 6, due to unfinished shooting and post-production work, will now arrive in theatres a day earlier, confirmed the makers on Thursday.

The sequel will be released simultaneously in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Bengali languages on December 5.

‘Pushpa 2’ witnesses the face-off between Allu Arjun’s titular character and the main antagonist Fahadh Faasil’s SP Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat, whereas, South starlet Rashmika Mandanna reprises her character of Srivalli, Pushpa’s wife, from the first film.