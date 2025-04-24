Sidharth Malhotra loses calm at paparazzi for clicking wife Kiara

Bollywood heartthrob and a doting husband, Sidharth Malhotra, lost his cool at the shutterbugs as they mobbed his pregnant wife, Kiara Advani, for pictures.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu- Click Here

B-town’s latest father-to-be, Sidharth Malhotra, who generally appears quite calm and composed, got upset at the paparazzi, who surrounded his pregnant wife, Kiara Advani, for pictures, as the couple made their way to the car following a hospital visit on Wednesday.

In a widely circulated clip on social media, the ‘Yodha’ actor can be heard saying, “You guys start behaving now. One second, get back, get back! Behave yourself, yaar.”

“You want me to get angry now? One second, boss,” he added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by F I L M Y G Y A N (@filmygyan)

Notably, Bollywood’s reel-to-real life couple, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, who tied the knot in an intimate destination wedding in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, in February 2023, announced their first pregnancy via an Instagram post earlier this year.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)

The ‘Game Changer’ actor broke the good news with a joint post in February, featuring a picture of herself and her husband’s hands, holding a pair of knitted baby socks. “The greatest gift of our lives. Coming soon,” read the caption.

Also Read: Kriti Sanon replaces Kiara Advani in Ranveer Singh’s ‘Don 3’