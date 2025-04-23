Kriti Sanon replaces Kiara Advani in Ranveer Singh’s ‘Don 3’

Bollywood A-lister Kriti Sanon has reportedly replaced mom-to-be Kiara Advani to be Ranveer Singh’s leading lady in Farhan Akhtar’s ‘Don 3’.

For the uninitiated, Bollywood diva and soon-to-be mom Kiara Advani, who announced her first pregnancy with husband Sidharth Malhotra earlier this year, has reportedly opted out of the hotly anticipated ‘Don 3’ in order to prioritise her personal life and well-being during this special phase.

As per the recent development, the National Award-winning Bollywood star Kriti Sanon, who was one of the frontrunners with Advani for the coveted role, has now taken her place to star opposite Ranveer Singh in ‘Don 3’.

According to the details, the ‘Mimi’ star has already given her nod for the project and will be signing the dotted line in the coming days.

Quoting a source close to the development, the publication reported, “Farhan Akhtar and the creative team of Excel Entertainment were looking to cast an experienced actress with a screen presence on board Don 3, and Kriti Sanon fits the bill like hand in glove.”

“She has the aura to play Roma on screen, and is excited to sign the dotted lines soon,” added the insider.

Notably, Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s production banner, Excel Entertainment, which got the rights to remake the Amitabh Bachchan’s 1978 title ‘Don’ and rebooted the franchise in 2006, with Shah Rukh Khan starrer ‘Don: The Chase Begins Again’, confirmed the final film of the series, ‘The Chase Ends’, with Singh, in 2023, before Advani came on board to play the female lead in the action thriller.