Kriti Sanon recalls breaking down during ‘Bhediya’ promotion

Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon, who appeared alongside Varun Dhawan in ‘Bhediya,’ has revealed that she broke down during the film’s promotion.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu- Click Here

In a recent interview with an Indian media outlet, the actress reflected on her working regime and the stress due to promoting back-to-back films.

According to Kriti Sanon, promoting back-to-back films becomes challenging for actors who are constantly on the move.

“Promotions can be very tiring. I almost had a breakdown when I was promoting Bhediya. That year, I had two or three other releases, so I had already done promotions two or three times before. While promoting Bhediya, we were traveling to different cities back-to-back,” the Bollywood actress said.

“We even took a charter at night, jumping cities, sleeping at night, going to another city, doing interviews, and repeating the same things again and again. I wished I could have my answers on a tape recorder. Like, dial 1 for this question and 2 for another. By the end of it, both Varun [Dhawan] and I had memorized each other’s answers,” she added.

The Bollywood actress revealed that she broke down in tears on the final day of the ‘Bhediya’ promotion and refused to appear in any further events.

Read more: ‘Cocktail 2’ is happening with Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon?

“On the last day of promotions, I was supposed to appear on a reality show. I was getting ready in my vanity van, and during some conversation, I started crying. I said, ‘I’m very tired; I can’t do this. I’m exhausted.’ Everyone around me froze. It affects your mental health,” Kriti Sanon said.

The Bollywood actress also revealed an instance when she refused to attend a photoshoot and it ended up costing her financially.

“Once, I told my stylist I wouldn’t go for a photoshoot, and she said I’d have to buy the outfit if I didn’t go. So, I bought it. Later, I realised it made a dent in my pocket,” Kriti Sanon said.