‘Cocktail 2’ is happening with Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon?

One of the most hit new pairings of 2024, Kriti Sanon and Shahid Kapoor are reportedly replacing Deepika Padukone and Saif Ali Khan to lead ‘Cocktail 2’.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu – Click Here

As reported by Indian media, the lead pair of sci-fi rom-com ‘Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya’, Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon are all set to join hands once again, to headline Homi Adajania’s sequel to 2012 hit ‘Cocktail’.

According to the details, Sanon and Kapoor are on board for the sequel, touted as a love triangle, penned by Luv Ranjan and produced by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films.

“After the success of Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon are reuniting on Cocktail 2,” the publication reported quoting the sources close to the development. “The duo loved the script and are excited to venture into the world of this romantic comedy.”

Some reports suggest that South Indian starlet Rashmika Mandanna has been approached to play the second female lead, however, nothing has been confirmed as yet.

Also Read: ‘Andaz Apna Apna’ director hints at a sequel to Aamir, Salman-starrer