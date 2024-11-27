‘Andaz Apna Apna’ director hints at sequel to Aamir, Salman-starrer

Filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi has hinted at a sequel to ‘Andaz Apna Apna’ starring Bollywood actors Aamir Khan and Salman Khan.

Released in 1994, the film could not perform well at the box office, however, it gained a cult classic status in the following years.

As the movie nears its 30th, ‘Andaz Apna Apna’ director Rajkumar Santoshi has hinted at developing a sequel to the film.

The notable filmmaker confirmed that he was writing another comedy with the working title of ‘Adaa Apni Apni.’ However, he did not confirm if it would be a sequel to the film led by Bollywood stars Salman Khan and Aamir Khan.

“I am writing a comedy in Andaz Apna Apna’s style. This is the kind of experiment that you have to do, you don’t always know how it will turn out but I can assure that it will be entertaining,” he said.

The filmmaker also reflected on the response to the 1994 movie, saying that it was a misconception that the film flopped at the box office.

“They just say that it flopped after release. People were just not aware about it. The publicity wasn’t done in a proper way and people were not aware that this was a comedy. People thought this would be a love story like Qayamat Se Qayamt Tak or Dil or Maine Pyar Kiya,” he said.

According to Rajkumar Santoshi, the makers along with Salman Khan and Aamir Khan did not promote the film and it also did not have a premiere.

“The distributors were new so they didn’t release it properly. At the time of the release, Aamir, Salman and me, the three of us were not in the city so there was no premiere or anything,” he added.