‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ actor dies by suicide

Popular Indian TV actor Lalit Manchanda, remembered best for his roles in ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ and ‘Crime Patrol’, has died, confirmed the artists’ association on Tuesday.

As reported by Indian media, actor Lalit Manchanda, who had recently returned to Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, from Mumbai, was found dead at his home on Monday, April 21. He was 36.

While CINTAA (Cine and TV Artistes Association) only confirmed the tragic news with a condolence post, without sharing many details about the cause of his death, police said that the ‘TMKOC’ actor died by suicide.

According to the details, Manchanda’s body was found hanging at his Meerut home, however, no suicide note was found around the scene. Local law enforcement agencies responded promptly and took the actor’s dead body to a local facility for postmortem examination. No evidence of foul play or third-party involvement was found.

Reports also suggest that the officials have started their investigation into the untimely death of Manchanda, and are currently speaking to his family and close friends, to understand the circumstances surrounding his extreme step.

