Another ‘TMKOC’ actor quits show after 16 years

Indian TV actor Kush Shah aka Goli of the long-running sitcom ‘Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah’ or ‘TMKOC’, has quit the show after 16 years.

Kush Shah, who was a part of the ensemble cast of ‘TMKOC’, since the beginning of the show in 2008, bid adieu to his much-loved character of Goli and passed on the baton to another actor, in a farewell video, released on Friday.

“When this show started – when you and I first met – I was very young. You have given me a lot of love since then. And this family has given me as much love as you have given me. I have made a lot of memories here. I have enjoyed a lot here,” Shah said in the video and expressed his gratitude to all the co-actors and producer of ‘TMKOC’, Asit Kumar Modi. “He trusted me so much, made my character so interesting and always inspired me. Because of his trust, Kush became Goli today.”

Without revealing the reason, the actor announced his quitting and cut the cake of his farewell party with the cast members.

The video ended with a glimpse of another actor, who will replace Shah as Goli in the play, however, the makers have yet to announce his name.

Previously, several others of the ensemble cast of ‘Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah’ have quit the show, including the lead actors Shailesh Lodha and Disha Vakani.