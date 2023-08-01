Disha Vakani to return as Dayaben in ‘TMKOC’?

Indian TV actor Disha Vakani, better known as Dayaben of the long-running sitcom ‘Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah’, is reportedly returning to reprise her popular character.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

‘Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah’ has been in the headlines for quite some time now, not for all the good reasons though. Several members of the ensemble cast quit the show in recent times, however, the biggest blow for the makers was the exit of Disha Vakani and narrator Shailesh Lodha (Taarak Mehta).

For the unversed, Vakani as the main lead Dayaben, joined the cast of ‘TMKOC’ at the very beginning of the show in 2008 and stayed for almost a decade. In 2017, she took a maternity leave from the show and never returned back.

However, with the latest development reported by Indian media outlets, the actor will soon be back to reprise her character, as confirmed by the producer Asit Modi.

Citing Modi, a local publication of the country reported, “In this journey of 15 years, a hearty congratulations to all of them. One such artist is whom we cannot forget. That artist is Daya Bhabhi aka Disha Vakani. She has entertained the fans and also made us laugh for all these years.”

He further hinted, “Fans have been waiting for her to come back and I promise you all that Disha Vakani will soon be back to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.”

‘TMKOC’ actor ‘officially resigns’ from the show