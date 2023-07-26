‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ actor ‘officially resigns’ from the show

Indian TV actor Priya Ahuja aka Rita reporter of ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ confirmed she has officially resigned from the show.

Priya Ahuja, who used to essay the recurring character on the show, has been missing from the serial for more than eight months, leading to fans speculation, if she like several others has quit the show in recent times.

Ahuja clarified that she has not left the show officially, as the makers never gave her clarity on the matter. “It’s been eight months and I’ve not heard from the makers or informed whether or not I am part of the show. I have tried to contact Asit Modi and operations head Sohail Ramani inquiring about their plan, but they don’t bother to reply to my messages,” she said.

Ahuja added, “So, I dropped them an official resignation, clarifying that I’m no longer a part of the show. They didn’t even reply to it. I think they were waiting for me to get tired and take a step like this. And after my resignation, I was sure that the makers will replace me with some other actor within two days. And that’s what has happened. They have brought back the track of Rita and have cast another actor. That’s how they are.”

“They are sadists who like to do such things,” the actor said of the makers of the long-running sitcom.

Ahuja further mentioned that the step was taken after her husband, Malav Rajde, also the former director of the show, quit due to similar issues from the producer Asit Modi.

It should be mentioned here that previously, several others of the ensemble cast including the lead actors Shailesh Lodha and Disha Vakani, as well as Monika Bhadoriya and Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal, had also left the show, after levelling serious allegations against the producers.

‘TMKOC’ producer lands in legal trouble