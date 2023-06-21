‘TMKOC’ producer lands in legal trouble

Indian TV producer Asit Kumar Modi of the popular sitcom ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ is in legal trouble following the complaint from the show’s actor.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

As per the reports from Indian news agencies, a case was filed by the Mumbai Police against the makers of ‘TMKOC’, including producer Asit Modi, Head of Operations Sohail Ramani, and executive producer Jatin Bajaj, upon the complaint of actor Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal.

As per the details, an FIR was registered under Sections 354 and 509 (Assault or criminal force to a woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the IPC (Indian Penal Code), however, no arrests have been made as yet.

For the unversed, Mistry aka Mrs Roshan Sodhi, who was a part of the cast since the beginning – except for a three-year hiatus in between, quit the show last month after accusing makers including Modi of sexual and mental harassment.

Mistry filed the complaint with the Powai Police of Mumbai after the allegations.

“Powai Police recorded the statement of the actor in connection with her sexual harassment allegations against Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s producer Asit Kumarr Modi and two other members of the crew. The Police will also summon Asit Kumarr Modi soon for his statement,” the officials had stated earlier.

On the other hand, Modi had denied these allegations. “We will take legal action as she is trying to defame me and the show both. Since we terminated her services, she is making these baseless allegations,” he had said.

Previously, several others of the ensemble cast had also levelled allegations against the producers and quit the show, including the lead actors Shailesh Lodha and Disha Vakani, as well as Monika Bhadoriya.

TMKOC actor Monika Bhadoriya makes shocking revelations about makers