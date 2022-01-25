Allu Arjun gushes over David Warner’s daughters dancing to Pushpa song

Australia cricketer David Warner shared a video of her three daughters dancing to a song from the Allu Arjun-starrer Telegu superhit film Pushpa: The Rise.

The video sees them grooving to the song Saami Saami.

“Girls wanted to try Saami Saami song before mum and dad Pushpa Candice Warner,” the World Cup-winning cricketer wrote in the caption.

It grabbed the attention of the South Indian actor, who wrote “sooo cuteee” in the caption.

The cricketer’s video of the three children dancing to the film’s song went viral with millions of views.

It is not the first time that the prolific batsman has made a fun video involving Allu Arjun.

Recently, the opening batter shared a video of him reenacting Indian actor Allu Arjun’s dance moves from the same movie as well.

“😂😂😂 #pushpa what’s next??” the video’s caption read.

David Warner’s video spread like wildfire and it caught the attention of the Indian celebrity, who reacted with emojis. It has millions of views and thousands of comments.

Previously, he uploaded a clip where he swapped the face of an Indian actor Allu Arjun with his.

