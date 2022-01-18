Pushpa: The Rise becomes more successful than Bahubali series, 3 Idiots

South Indian film Pushpa: The Rise has become more successful than movies 3 Idiots and Bahubali – The Beginning and Bahubali – The Conclusion as per Aamir Khan’s success formula.

Aamir Khan’s formula concentrates on the comparison of weekend earnings and its total collection.

“To measure a film’s success, you need to see the weekend figures and compare it with the total collection.” Aamir Khan described his formula as quoted in the report. “Like 3 Idiots did Rs. 40 crores on the weekend and the total business was Rs. 202 crores, so the weekend multiplied by 5, is the behaviour of the film which is very good.

“That shows people have gone again and again to see the film. Jo film teen din mein 100 crore karein aur total mein 200 crore karein, then that film is not good.”

A weekend to Lifetime Multiple Metric highlights the film’s strong content that leads to its longevity at cinemas. It highlights footfalls that are attractive in the weeks to come.

Pushpa: The Rise multiple of 7.04 is higher than that of Uri – The Surgical Strike (6.87), Queen (6.10), Hindi Medium (5.54) and Baahubali – The Beginning (5.31).

In fact, the South Korean film also surpasses movies such as 3 Idiots, Tanhaji – The Unsung Warrior, Housefull 4, Bajirao Mastani, Kabir Singh, Dangal, PK, Simmba, Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Tiger Zinda Hai.

