Allu Arjun demands THIS hefty amount for ‘Pushpa 2’

South superstar Allu Arjun has demanded a hefty sum as his remuneration for the sequel of the 2021 actioner, ‘Pushpa’.

As per the reports from Indian media outlets, Arjun is enjoying the benefits of the smashing success of his last two releases ‘Pushpa’ and ‘Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo’ and has increased his acting fees for the upcoming projects.

According to the details, Arjun has demanded INR125 crores to work on the sequel of the action drama – the sum which will place him in the top position in the list of highest-paid Telugu movie stars, dethroning Prabhas from the spot atop.

The buzz is that the superstar demanded INR150 crores earlier, and after negotiations, the deal is finalized at INR125 crores.

Arjun is confident about the title and believes that it will be a bigger hit than ‘Baahubali’ and ‘K.G.F’ sequels, shattering all the Box Office records.

About ‘Pushpa: The Rise’, the first part of the action drama franchise starred A-list actor of the Tollywood industry, Allu Arjun in the titular lead with young starlet Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil.

The second part will reportedly feature Sai Pallavi with the lead duo.

The Sukumar film was a massive success at Box Office, however, received mixed reviews from critics; generally positive for the performances of Arjun and Faasil.

