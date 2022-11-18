‘Pushpa’ star Allu Arjun’s fans take to streets

The enthusiastic fans of South Indian superstar Allu Arjun took to the streets with banners in hand demanding an update on ‘Pushpa: The Rule’.

As the project was reported to get on the floors by November 7 and failed to do so, the zealous fans of the ‘Pushpa’ franchise took to the streets in different parts of India and some other countries as well, demanding an update from the makers.

As seen in the pictures doing rounds on social media, fans in Karnataka, Maharashtra, Kerala, and UAE got out on the streets with banners in their hands saying, “We want Pushpa 2 update.”

After the success of #PushpaTheRise , the cult of restless #AlluArjun fans have taken to the streets asking for an update on the sequel! This rage amongst fans is absolutely fantastic, a phenomena never witnessed before! The fervour and the excitement in their voices was loud.. pic.twitter.com/Ayu1F4piBj — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) November 15, 2022

It is pertinent to mention here that Arjun kickstarted the test shooting for the hotly-anticipated sequel last month, as confirmed by Mirosław Kuba Brożek, cinematographer for ‘Pushpa: The Rise’.

He shared a behind-the-scenes glimpse on social media and announced the beginning of the sequel, ‘Pushpa: The Rule’ with the A-list actor.

While, the mega-hit first part, starring the young starlet Rashmika Mandanna and Telugu debutant Fahadh Faasil with Allu Arjun, followed the story of Pushpa from rags to riches, the upcoming sequel, is said to revolve around the face-off between him and the prime antagonist, SP Bhanwar Singh Shekawat [Faasil].

Speaking about part two earlier, Arjun said, “Genuinely I’m very charged up. I am very enthusiastic to shoot it because I believe that we can give much more in part 2.”

“Now they have set the base with part 1 and we have an amazing opportunity to explore the best in part 2, we all are in a mindset to give our best.”

