Snoop Dogg shares young girl’s video performing ‘Pushpa’ song; Rashmika Mandanna reacts

American rapper, Snoop Dogg reposted the viral video of a Nepali girl giving a dance performance to a ‘Pushpa’ track; actor Rashmika Mandanna dropped a sweet reaction.

Earlier this week, the ‘Drop It Like It’s Hot’ performer turned to his handle on the photo and video sharing application and reshared a video a young girl’s performance which earlier went viral on the internet.

The short clip sees a Nepali school girl giving a smashing performance on the chart-topping track ‘Saami Saami’ from the pan-Indian title ‘Pushpa: The Rise’. While the kid, dressed in a school uniform, was joined by fellow pupils, she managed to outdo all of them and broke the internet with her terrific moves.

The video garnered the attention of netizens and was reshared millions of times across social media sites. When Snoop Dogg also posted the clip on his account, it attracted reactions from millions of his Insta followers including the South Indian actor Rashmika Mandanna, who played the lead in the film and main performer in the song.

In the comment section of the rapper’s post, Mandanna wrote, “Love it,” followed by heart and fire emojis.

It is pertinent to mention that Mandanna previously reshared the same snippet on her Twitter handle as well. When the video emerged on social media last month, the ‘Goodbye’ shared it on the micro-blogging site and wrote that it ‘made her day’.

Maaaaadddddeeeeee myyyyy daaaaaay.. I want to meet this cutie..💘

how can I? 🥹 https://t.co/RxJXWzPlsK — Rashmika Mandanna (@iamRashmika) September 14, 2022

She also expressed her desire to meet the little bundle of talent.

