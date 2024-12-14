Allu Arjun: Pushpa 2 star released from jail on interim bail

Allu Arjun, the Pushpa 2 star, has been released from a prison after he was granted a four-week interim bail by the Telangana High Court in a case pertaining to a stampede that occurred during the premiere of the film, resulting in the death of a woman.

The actor was earlier sent on 14-day judicial custody by a local court in India’s Hyderabad before being given relief by the Telangana High Court.

The court will take up the matter again on January 21, 2025.

Allu Arjun was arrested on Friday in connection with the fatal incident reported on December 4. The actor along with his personal security guards arrived at Sandhya Theatre at around 9.30 PM on December 4. The sizable group of people outside tried to follow him as he entered the theater.

As his security crew started shoving the crowd, the already turbulent atmosphere became much more tense.

According to reports, there was extreme congestion as a result of the crowd’s effort to follow the actor and his security detail into the lower balcony area.

Revathi, 35, lost consciousness during the ensuing rush and eventually passed away from her wounds at the hospital. Sritej, her nine-year-old son, was hurt as well and is still in the hospital.

Following the fatal incident, the case has been registered against against Allu Arjun, his security and the theater’s management. The authorities disclosed that they were not notified beforehand that the actor and his crew would be attending the event.

Akhilesh Yadav, the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Central Zone, said that the victim family’s complaint had led to the registration of a case under Sections 105 and 118 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).