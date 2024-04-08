Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa 2’ teaser unveiled on his birthday

The makers of Allu Arjun’s hotly-anticipated ‘Pushpa 2’ unveiled the official teaser of the film on the 42nd birthday of the South-Indian superstar, on Monday.

To celebrate the birthday of the South cinema icon and lead star of ‘Pushpa: The Rule’, Allur Arjun, on April 8, makers unveiled the first official full-length teaser of the 2021 mega blockbuster’s sequel earlier today.

“𝐂𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐛𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐚𝐫𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐚𝐥. 𝐀𝐝𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐟𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐧. 𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐨𝐨𝐬𝐞𝐛𝐮𝐦𝐩𝐬. Happy Birthday Icon Star @alluarjunonline,” read the post by the film’s production banner, Mythri Movie Makers along with the teaser on Instagram.

Almost a minute-long teaser of the action thriller ‘The Rule’, picks up right after ‘The Rise’, where Arjun’s Pushpa Raaj appears in a jatara avatar to pull up the fight against the baddies, while the surrounding crowd stands there, watching him in awe. The clip ends with a threat from him.

Pertinent to note here that the makers unveiled the fierce first look of the superstar, from the sequel, around the same time last year, ahead of his 41st birthday.

The second instalment in the ‘Pushpa’ franchise, ‘The Rule’ will witness the face-off between Allu Arjun’s titular character and the main antagonist Fahadh Faasil’s SP Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat, whereas, South starlet Rashmika Mandanna will reprise her character of Srivalli, Pushpa’s wife, from the first film.

Directed by Sukumar, Mythri Movie Makers bankrolls ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’, slated to hit theatres on August 15.

