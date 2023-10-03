‘Pushpa’ actor Allu Arjun refuses to work with Kareena Kapoor

Do you know? South Indian superstar Allu Arjun once refused to work with Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan, turning down the film offer.

As learnt by an Indian media outlet, Telugu film industry’s superstar Allu Arjun or as he is currently known, ‘Pushpa’, was offered to play the lead role in Kabir Khan’s 2015 comedy-drama ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’, before it eventually landed with Bollywood star Salman Khan.

However, the National Film Award-winning actor turned down the project, what could have been his Bollywood debut, citing a packed schedule as the reason, and is yet to have a Hindi language title in his filmography.

Moreover, ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’ is not the only film that Arjun has rejected, and reportedly was also offered movies like ‘Arjun Reddy’, ‘Bhadra’, ‘Gang Leader’ and ‘Geeta Govindam’, but turned down them all for one reason or another.

The comedy-drama flick, ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’, starring Kareena Kapoor and Salman Khan alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui and child star Harshali Malhotra, was written and directed by celebrated filmmaker Kabir Khan.

The film was a huge commercial success and received widespread acclaim from critics upon release in addition to several prestigious honours.

The sequel to the title was announced in 2021 by the lead actor, Khan.

