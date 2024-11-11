Allu Arjun’s fans storm YouTube channel’s office

Fans of ‘Pushpa 2’ actor Allu Arjun reportedly stormed the office of a YouTube channel on Monday over objectionable videos of the South star and his wife.

Fans of the actor, awaiting the release of the hotly-anticipated ‘Pushpa 2’, in a post on X shared that they stormed the YouTube channel’s office after it allegedly shared offensive and objectionable content about Allu Arjun and his wife Sneha Reddy, as per a report by Hindustan Times.

The group of fans, claiming to be representing All India Allu Arjun Fans & Welfare Association, wrote in the caption of the videos they released, “We have been following RED TV closely for the past few months and monitoring the way they are running a negative campaign against @alluarjun garu. Recently, they crossed all boundaries by involving his wife Sneha Reddy garu, and his children, and even posting thumbnails suggesting harm to Allu Arjun garu.”

Videos of the enraged fans went viral showing them entering the office and asking the staff to explain the reasons behind publishing such content.

Another viral video of the incident showed them standing next to an editor who was deleting all the ‘offensive’ videos.

The third video shows one of the staff members of the YouTube channel issuing an apology.

“As you can see, these thumbnails have been put up by mistake. I am truly sorry to Allu Arjun garu, because we did not intend to do this. We also apologise to the fans who came here, we won’t repeat it again. Okay?” The fans then tell the man that they won’t be as kind the next time this happens,” the staff member was heard saying in the viral video.

Meanwhile, ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule,’ co-starring Allu Arjun with Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil, is set to hit theatres on December 5, before the trailer launch on November 17.