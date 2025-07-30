‘Dark Knight Rises’ actor Alon Aboutboul dies at 60

Israeli actor Alon Aboutboul, who starred in Christopher Nolan’s ‘The Dark Knight Rises’, has died at the age of 60.

As confirmed by foreign media, actor Alon Aboutboul, who starred in hits like ‘The Dark Knight Rises’, ‘London Has Fallen’ and ‘Munich’, as well as American crime series ‘Snowfall’, is dead, his rep confirmed.

According to the details, Aboutboul was found dead at HaBonim Beach in Tel Aviv, on July 29, after he had gone swimming.

Reportedly, he received CPR after collapsing on the beach, but could not be revived.

“It happened in an instant. He went into the water, and everything seemed perfectly fine. After a few minutes, he suddenly came out of the water, approached people and said he wasn’t feeling well, and then they called for help,” a beachgoer shared the account. “Everyone was really scared.”

“He came out of the water and collapsed on the beach. Everyone wanted to help, and they recognised who it was when he came out of the water,” another witness confirmed. “This is a terrible tragedy here this morning, everyone here is in a big shock.”

