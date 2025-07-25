Kenneth Washington, last surviving ‘Hogan’s Heroes’ member, dies at 88

American actor Kenneth Washington, the final surviving cast member of the CBS sitcom ‘Hogan’s Heroes’, has died.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu – Click Here

As reported by foreign media, a renowned face in the ’60s and ’70s, Kenneth Washington, who starred in episodes of ‘Star Trek’ and ‘Money on the Side’, but was best known for his work in the world war sitcom ‘Hogan’s Heroes’ and crime drama ‘Adam-12’, passed away on July 18, at the age of 88.

His cousin, Derek Olivia, confirmed the news in a public Facebook post, as he mourned the loss of the family member. “Yesterday we had to say goodbye to my big cousin Kenneth Washington,” he wrote, with a series of photos of the retired actor. “Kenneth was surrounded by friends and family whom loved him. Rest in eternal peace.”

Notably, Washington had joined the cast of the CBS sitcom, set in a prisoner-of-war (POW) camp in Nazi Germany during World War II, for the final season 6. He essayed U.S. Sergeant Richard Baker, who assumed the duties of Ivan Dixon’s Sergeant Kinchloe following his exit after season 5.

After his retirement from acting in the 90s, Washington returned to school and earned his degree from Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles. He later started teaching there as well as at Southwest College, focusing on courses about Black actors in film.

Also Read: WWE legend Hulk Hogan dead at 71