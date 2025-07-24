WWE legend Hulk Hogan dead at 71

WWE legend Hulk Hogan, who transitioned from professional wrestling to acting, has died at the age of 71, US media outlets reported on Thursday.

According to a report by TMZ, a medical team was dispatched to the residence of the WWE icon in Florida after he reportedly suffered a “cardiac arrest.”

According to the publication, Hulk Hogan was carried on a stretcher and into an ambulance.

Reports about him being on his deathbed made rounds last month when a US radio host claimed that the 71-year-old was critically ill and nearing death.

However, a representative for Hulk Hogan refuted the rumours by stating that the WWE legend’s hospitalisation was not a cause for concern.

In a statement to US media outlets at the time, the representative clarified that Hulk Hogan, whose real name is Terry Gene Bollea, visited the hospital due to his back and neck issues, which he has been facing for years.

According to the rep, there were “no reasons to panic,” saying that the WWE legend recently underwent a “successful” procedure.

The professional wrestling icon appeared in WrestleMania eight times and won the WWE championship six times during his career.

Following his successful stint in the ring, he made his film debut in 1982’s ‘Rocky III,’ opposite Sylvester Stallone.

Hulk Hogan then starred in several films such as ‘No Holds Barred,’ ‘Suburban Commando,’ ‘Mr. Nanny,’ and ‘Santa With Muscles’ among others.