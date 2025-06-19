Hulk Hogan’s representative reacts to WWE legend’s deathbed rumors

A representative for Hulk Hogan has reacted to mounting speculation about the WWE legend’s health after his hospitalisation.

Fans of the wrestling legend were left concerned after a US radio host claimed that the 71-year-old was critically ill and nearing death.

Following the claim, fans expressed their support and wishes for him and his family, believing that Hulk Hogan might not make it.

However, a representative for the WWE legend put the rumours to rest by stating that Hogan’s hospitalisation was not a cause for concern.

In a statement to US media outlets, the representative clarified that Hulk Hogan, whose real name is Terry Gene Bollea, visited the hospital due to his back and neck issues, which he has been facing for years.

According to the rep, there were “no reasons to panic,” saying that the WWE legend recently underwent a “successful” procedure.

While he remains hospitalised, Hulk Hogan was reportedly on his feet after the surgery.

The WWE star has, in the past, revealed the shocking details about his multiple injuries and surgeries.

In an earlier interview, he revealed that he underwent 10 back surgeries, replacements for both knees and both hips, shoulder operations and at least 25 other surgeries between 2014 and 2024.

It is worth noting here that the wrestling star recently launched Real American Freestyle, an independent wrestling league, set to premiere this summer in Cleveland.