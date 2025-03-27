WATCH: Alyssa Healy praises six-year-old Pakistani girl’s batting skills

Australian women’s captain Alyssa Healy has reacted to the viral video of a six-year-old Pakistani girl who grabbed attention over her exceptional batting skills.

The girl, identified as six-year-old Sonia Khan, went viral for her exceptional batting skills and a wide range of cricket shots.

The video went viral after it was shared by English umpire Richard Kettleborough on social media.

“Meet Sonia, a 6-year-old batting sensation from Pakistan. Her strokes remind me of Rohit Sharma!” he wrote in his social media post.

Several likened her pull shot to that of India captain Rohit Sharma, while others mentioned her flawless execution of a wide range of shots.

Read more: Watch: Batter Tahir Baig’s unforgettable dismissal

Australian women’s cricket team captain Alyssa Healy became the latest to admire the six-year-old Pakistani girl.

Speaking on a podcast, Healy lauded the ‘incredibly skilled’ Sonia Khan, saying that the little girl was hitting the ball better than her.

“She looks incredibly skilled. It’s unbelievable to see such batting ability at just six-years-old,” she added.

Healy quipped, “I feel like she was hitting the ball even better than me!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Willow Talk (@willowtalkpodcast)

Alyssa Healy also pointed to the little Pakistani girl’s brilliant batting technique.

“Her shots were executed beautifully. Her cover drive was a treat to watch, and the pull shot she played was strikingly similar to Rohit Sharma’s pull shot,” said the Australian women’s cricket team captain.

Healy expressed hope that Sonia Khan will soon make it to the national squad of Pakistan and play in the upcoming T20 World Cup.

“She looks like a special talent. This girl should definitely play for Pakistan. I think she should be in the T20 World Cup squad!” she said.