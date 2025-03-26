Watch: Batter Tahir Baig’s unforgettable dismissal

The dismissal of batter Tahir Baig remains a memorable moment that fans still talk about.

In a bizarre incident, Mirza Tahir Baig suffered a unique ‘hit wicket’ dismissal during a National T20 Cup 2023 match between Abbottabad and Sialkot.

Baig’s misfortune occurred in the 12th over while attempting a pull shot against spinner Yasir Shah.

As he shifted his weight onto his back foot, he suffered cramps, lost balance, and fell onto his stumps.

Mirza Tahir Baig had a bizarre and unfortunate end to his stay at the crease 😳#NationalT20 | #ABTvSKT | #AajaMaidanMein pic.twitter.com/XdB0uXP4Jb — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) December 2, 2023

The right-handed batter was left grimacing in pain as he awkwardly fell onto his backside. Baig’s unfortunate dismissal ended his innings, forcing him to return to the pavilion.

WATCH: Babar Azam throws bat in frustration over shock dismissal in PAK v NZ final

In another event of cricketing history, Star Pakistani batter Babar Azam lost his cool, throwing his bat onto the pitch after a disappointing dismissal during the PAK vs NZ tri-nation series final at the National Stadium in Karachi.

Babar Azam’s frustration boiled over and his poor form continues, yet another time he failed to score big.

Pakistan were off to a dismal start as opening batter Fakhar Zaman perished after scoring 10 off 15 balls while Saud Shakeel fell to Michael Bracewell for just 8 runs and Babar was the next who was dismissed for 29 runs off 34 deliveries.