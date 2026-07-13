Jaipur: The family of nine-year-old Amaira Meena, who died after allegedly jumping from her school building in Jaipur, has demanded a fresh investigation after newly surfaced classroom CCTV footage raised fresh questions about the circumstances leading up to her death.

The incident occurred at Neerja Modi School in Jaipur, the capital of India’s Rajasthan state, on 1 =November 2025. The case has reignited concerns about bullying, student safety, and accountability in private schools.

Amaira’s family alleges that the police chargesheet is incomplete and has called for action against the school’s principal, founder, and management.

In interviews with Indian media, Amaira’s parents, Vijay Meena and Shivani Meena, said the newly surfaced classroom CCTV footage raises critical unanswered questions about their daughter’s final moments at school.

On Nov 1, 2025, Amaira, a Class 4 student, died by suicide after jumping from the fourth floor of the Neerja Modi School in Jaipur. She had been bullied for 18 months, with classmates targeting her using “bad words,” many of which carried sexual undertones. However, her class… pic.twitter.com/iiS4J6UFwm — THE SKIN DOCTOR (@theskindoctor13) July 9, 2026

According to the family, the footage shows Amaira repeatedly approaching her teacher for help before leaving the classroom alone, which they say highlights possible teacher negligence and the school’s failure to intervene.

The parents have consistently alleged that their daughter was subjected to prolonged bullying by classmates and that the school failed to respond despite repeated signs of emotional distress.

Addressing a press conference alongside members of the Sanyukt Abhibhavak Sangh, the parents said the investigation had failed to hold all those responsible accountable. They have demanded a fresh probe and sought the inclusion of additional charges, including abetment where legally applicable, as well as action against the school management under Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act.

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Shivani Meena said her daughter repeatedly displayed signs of emotional distress but did not receive adequate support from school authorities.

Sanyukt Abhibhavak Sangh president Arvind Agrawal said the case highlights broader concerns about accountability in private schools. The organisation has called for mandatory anti-bullying protocols, comprehensive CCTV surveillance, and stricter enforcement of child safety standards across private schools in Rajasthan.

The investigation into Amaira Meena’s death remains ongoing.