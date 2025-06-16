Amanda Seyfried isn’t into sequels, but would do ‘Mamma Mia 3 in a heartbeat’

Actor Amanda Seyfried has shared her take on the growing trend of sequels and spinoffs in the Hollywood film industry.

During a recent discussion with fellow actor Rachel Brosnahan for a US media outlet, the actor said that sequels were just a source of money.

“It’s Fantastic Super-park. It’s Four Superparks. Four Dinosaurs. Four Super Dinosaurs. I don’t know! I will say, there’s a little bit of fatigue with sequels. I want original content. I think it’s really scary and brave to do it. It’s not scary and not very brave to do sequels. It’s just for money and it’s frustrating,” she said.

Despite her opposition to sequels, Amanda Seyfried said that she would do ‘Mamma Mia 3 in a heartbeat’ if given a chance.

“Then again, I’d do ‘Mamma Mia 3’ in a heartbeat,” the Hollywood actor admitted.

It is worth mentioning here that the actor has appeared in sequels such as ‘Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again’ and ‘Ted 2.’

Amanda Seyfried is also set to return to voice her character in the upcoming ‘Ted’ animated sequel series.

The Hollywood star has also confirmed her plans to make a ‘Jennifer’s Body’ sequel with Megan Fox.

However, she maintained that she would only return for a sequel if her co-star in the original film agreed to return for her role.

“I’m not doing it without [Megan Fox],” she said in an earlier interview.

Her comment on the rising trend of sequels comes days after Dakota Johnson said that Hollywood has become a “bit of a mess” due to studios’ tendency to keep remaking “the same things.”

“I think it’s hard when creative decisions are made by committee and it’s hard when creative decisions are made by people who don’t even really watch movies or know anything about them, and that tends to be what’s occurring a lot,” Dakota Johnson admitted.