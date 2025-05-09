‘Ted’ to get a sequel series with original stars

Hollywood actor-filmmaker Seth MacFarlane‘s ‘Ted’ is set to get a sequel animated series with the original cast returning to voice characters.

According to a report by Variety, Peacock has ordered the animated series that will see MacFarlane return to voice Ted alongside Mark Wahlberg, Amanda Seyfried, and Jessica Barth reprising their film roles as John, Sam, and Tami-Lynn, respectively.

New addition to the cast includes Kyle Mooney, who will voice the new character Apollo, while Liz Richman will voice Ruth.

While the makers of the series have kept the details under wraps, it was reported that the animated series will take forward the story following the two ‘Ted’ live-action films.

The first ‘Ted, starring Hollywood actors Seth MacFarlane, Mark Wahlberg and Mila Kunis, was released in 2012.

The film was a box office hit, generating around $550 million.

A sequel to the film was developed and hit theatres in 2015, grossing over $215 million.

Following the box office success of the two films, Peacock developed a TV show titled ‘Ted’.

Launched in January 2024, the show became Peacock’s most-watched original title to date.

MacFarlane also voices Ted in that show, while Richman played John’s high school classmate Polly in multiple episodes.