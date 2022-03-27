Amar Bil Maroof: FM Qureshi says he has many ‘secrets’

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said that he has many secrets being FM, the opposition will find no place to hide if they are revealed, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi while addressing Amar Bil Maroof public meeting in Islamabad said that nation has responded warmly to the call of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi said whatever he heard communicated to PM Imran Khan.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that during the past 36 years of Pakistan’s politics he has been contesting the elections from local bodies to the PM slot. He said that today, the consciences are being bought to topple the PTI government.

The FM directly asked the charged crowd should Imran Khan give them NRO, the people responded with slogans of “No”.

Earlier, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed said that people want to see former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, Opposition Leader in NA, Shehbaz Sharif and former president, Asif Ali Zardari in jail.

Addressing the Amar Bil Maroof public meeting at Parade Ground in Islamabad, Sheikh Rasheed slammed the opposition.

The interior minister said they [opposition] had not spared the assets of Colonel Qaddafi, Saddam Hussein and even Osama bin Laden.

