Amar Bil Maroof: PTI’s central leaders address Parade Ground public rally

ISLAMABAD: The historic “Amar Bil Maroof” public rally of ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has kicked off at Parade Ground on Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan’s call, ARY News reported on Sunday.

PTI KP President Pervez Khattak

The public meeting started with a speech by Defence Minister Pervez Khattak. In his short speech, Khattak said that the people of Pakistan will have to stand with honest leader Imran Khan and the dissident PTI members will regret it.

The minister said that PM Imran Khan wants to save the country from thieves and looters, adding that the only problem of the opposition is that Prime Minister Imran Khan wants to take the country forward. Neither Imran Khan is going anywhere nor anyone can remove him, he added.

He further said that after four days, they [opposition] will be seen crying, adding that there was nothing to be scared of or panicking.

PTI Sindh President Ali Zaidi

Ali Zaidi, while addressing the Amar Bil Maroof rally slammed the opposition and said that the leader of the rat mafia is Asif Zardari. It is consuming the lands of Sindh, it has destroyed schools and hospitals.

Ali Zaidi said that he would hunt the rats of Sindh under the leadership of Imran Khan.

The PTI Sindh president said, don’t get tired, adding that we are proud that Imran Khan has become the leader of the Muslim Ummah. He said the three rats have joined hands and they have come up with a no-confidence motion.

PTI Punjab President Shafqat Mahmood

PTI Punjab President and Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood said that the decision of the Islamabad meeting was with the nation Imran Khan, the people came here and proved that Imran Khan is the only leader in Pakistan.

Shafqat Mahmood said that putting prices on each other is the name of democracy, these people have been forming the governments by investing money for decades.

PTI Balochistan President Qasim Suri

Addressing the Amar Bil Maroof meeting, PTI Balochistan President and Deputy Speaker National Assembly, Qasim Suri said that today your Prime Minister has become the leader of the entire Muslim Ummah.

Qasim Suri said that Imran Khan is breaking the chains of slavery, Imran Khan does not bow down or sell, he is a leaden wall for the people, today our Prime Minister will announce what will be the voice of your hearts.

