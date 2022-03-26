PTI rally: Overseas Pakistanis from Oman depart for Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: A delegation of overseas Pakistanis from Oman on Saturday departed for Islamabad to attend tomorrow’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) rally planned at Parade Ground, ARY News reported.

A delegation led by PTI overseas office-bearer Qasim Satti has departed for Pakistan to attend PTI’s public rally.

In a video available with ARY News, the overseas Pakistanis can be seen chanting slogans of “Long Live Imran Khan” on the plane.

Qasim Satti said overseas Pakistanis firmly stand united with PM Imran Khan and added that a large number of masses will attend tomorrow’s PTI public rally at Parade Ground.

Read more: PTI March 27 rally: Islamabad police issue traffic plan

Islamabad police have issued a traffic plan for the capital in wake of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) rally planned for March 27 at Parade Ground.

The Islamabad police shared the traffic plan from its Twitter handle with a spokesman saying that general traffic was barred to play in the red zone while traffic would not be allowed to enter from Kashmir Chowk [roundabout] to Rawal Dam Chowk.

It is pertinent to mention here that the local administration has issued NOCs to ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and the opposition party, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) for holding power shows on different venues in the federal capital on March 25 and 27.

