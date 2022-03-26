PTI March 27 rally: Islamabad police issue traffic plan

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad police have issued traffic plan for the capital in wake of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) rally planned for March 27 at Parade Ground, ARY NEWS reported.

The Islamabad police shared the traffic plan from its Twitter handle with spokesman saying that general traffic was barred to ply in the red zone while traffic would not be allowed to enter from Kashmir Chowk [roundabout] to Rawal Dam Chowk.

The spokesman further said both sides of the road leading from Rawal Dam Chowk to Faizabad will be closed while traffic would also be barred to travel from Garden flyover to Chand Tara chowk and Lok Virsa Museum.

The police said that traffic coming from Lahore will move on to Rawat T cross to Saddar Road and then to GT Road and Motorway.

“People could travel to Murree from old airport, Murree road, sector G and Kashmir Chowk,” the spokesman said and added, “those going to airport and Rawat should use Ninth Avenue and express highway.”

It is pertinent to mention here that the local administration has issued NOCs to ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and the opposition party, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) for holding power shows on different venues in the federal capital on March 25 and 27.

Read More: TRAFFIC PLAN ISSUED FOR ISLAMABAD LONG MARCH

The ruling party has been granted permission to hold its power show in Islamabad’s Parade Ground, whereas, JUI-F was permitted to organise its public gathering at the H-9 plot on strict conditions.

Comments