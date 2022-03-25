Traffic plan issued for Islamabad long march

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad Capital Territory Police (ICTP) on Friday announced traffic diversion plan in connection with Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) long march and PTI’s public rally at Parade Ground, ARY News reported.

As per the traffic plan, the Red Zone area will remain closed for general public from March 25 to March 28.

All the ways leading to Red Zone, including D-Chowk, Serena Chowk, NADRA Chowk, Express Chowk and Ayub Chowk will be closed for normal traffic. People are advised to use alternative routes

The Islamabad traffic police advised citizens to use only Margalla Road for entry and exit from the Red Zone.

آئی ٹی پی ٹریفک الرٹ ! لاء اینڈ آرڈر کی وجہ سے ریڈ زون میں داخلے اور باہر نکلنے کی اجازت صرف مارگلہ روڈ سے ہے۔ سرینا چوک، نادرا چوک، ایکسپریس چوک اور ایوب چوک ریڈ زون میں داخلے اور باہر نکلنے کے لیے بند رہیں گے۔#TrafficUpdate — Islamabad Police (@ICT_Police) March 25, 2022

It is pertinent to mention here that the PML-N march will start from secretariat in Model Town on March 26 and reach the capital on March 28.

Similarly, a caravan of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) also left Karachi for Islamabad to participate in the much-hyped long march.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has also announced a power show at Islamabad’s Parade Ground on March 27.

In a video message, Prime Minister Imran Khan invited the nation to participate in Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI’s) March 27 power show in Islamabad.

