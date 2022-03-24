PPP ‘not invited’ to PDM long march to Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) has not invited Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) to participate in its long march to Islamabad starting from March 26, it was learnt on Thursday.

Sources privy to the development told ARY News that PPP has not yet received an invitation to participate in PDM’s Islamabad long march against the government.

The PPP leadership was also undecided about participating in opposition alliance long march, sources within PPP informed ARY News. “PPP will take a final decision about joining PDM long march after getting an invitation.”

Sources further revealed that there are still differences within PDM related to PPP as majority of the opposition parties are against PPP’s participation in long march.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) yesterday announced to delay the long march towards Islamabad for two days.

According to ARY News, the decision to delay the long march for two days was taken at a meeting chaired by PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif. The long march will now depart on March 26 from Lahore and reach Islamabad on March 28.

As per the schedule earlier released by the PML-N, the long march was scheduled to leave Lahore on March 24 with a caravan led by Hamza Shahbaz and Maryam Nawaz. The caravan had to reach Jhelum from Gujranwala on March 25 and after a night stay in Gujranwala was scheduled to reach Rawalpindi on March 26.

