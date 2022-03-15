OIC CFMs: Fazlur Rehman asks marchers to enter Islamabad on March 25

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) head and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has asked the convoys of the opposition long march to enter Islamabad on March 25 owing to the upcoming session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers (CFMs) on March 22-23.

Fazlur Rehman, while addressing a press conference after the session of the opposition leaders today, said that the convoys will depart for Islamabad on March 23.

“The marchers will enter Islamabad on March 25. The participants of the OIC CFM session are our respectable guests, hence, no difficulty should be created for them. The convoys should avoid entering Islamabad on March 23.”

“Today, we have finalised the strategy of the long march in the session. The guests of OIC sessions are our guests too. The convoys will enter Islamabad after Maghrib prayers on March 25. I am issuing the declaration of the joint opposition regarding the march.”

It is pertinent to mention here that the 48th session of OIC Council of Foreign Ministers will be held on March 22-23 in Islamabad with the theme of ‘Partnership for Unity, Justice and Development’ which will be attended by the 48 foreign ministers of the Muslim countries.

The PDM head claimed that the situation will be clearer by tomorrow as the coalition partners of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government will part ways. He added that the coalition partners will not stay with the PTI government anymore.

“I will extend the invitation to Asif Ali Zardari tomorrow. We are not competing with the government’s public meeting [in Islamabad] as we had earlier announced the plan of the march several months ago.”

The PDM head said that it is impossible to withdraw the no-confidence motion. “The federal government should summon the session of the National Assembly and there is no delay from our side.”

To a question, he said that people should listen to what Pakistan Muslim League Quaid (PML-Q) top leader Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi had commented on the current political situation.

