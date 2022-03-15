COAS Bajwa directs for comprehensive security measures for OIC moot

RAWALPINDI: Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Tuesday chaired the Corps Commanders Conference (CCC) where issues pertaining to regional, national security and border management were discussed, ARY News reported quoting Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to a press release issued by the ISPR detailing the conference, the forum was given a comprehensive briefing on important global, regional developments, the internal security situation in the country and progress on Western Border Management Regime.

#CCC was held @ GHQ. General Qamar Javed Bajwa, COAS presided. Forum was given comprehensive briefing on important global / regional developments, internal security situation in the country & progress on Western Border Management Regime. (1/5) pic.twitter.com/e2005ItjMf — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) March 15, 2022

The Corps Commander Conference (CCC) reviewed with concern, the recent incident of missile firing, claimed as accidental by India, which could have resulted in a major disaster. It was emphasized that despite Indian acknowledgement of the mistake, relevant international forums must take a serious view of the incident and subject the safety and security protocols of Indian strategic assets to deliberate oversight.

Such dangerous incidents can act as trigger and seriously endanger regional peace and strategic stability, the ISPR said in its statement.

During the meeting, Chief of Amry Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa lauded successful ongoing operations to counter-terrorism across the country. The forum expressed resolve to take all requisite measures to ensure the security of the country.

COAS General Bajwa directed that comprehensive security measures be ensured for peaceful conduct of OIC Council of Foreign Ministers meeting and Pakistan Day Parade. He also appreciated the operational preparedness of the formations and emphasized mission-oriented training.

