Amar Khan says some celebrities ‘buy’ social media followers

Actor Amar Khan on Tuesday said that several celebrities buy their social media followers which cost them up for to two rupees per follower.

The actor, who is playing the central role of Abeer in the super-hit drama Baddua, appeared as a guest in ARY News show Har Lamha Purjosh hosted by anchorperson Waseem Badami.

The Baddua star, who is a graduate in film-making, claimed that several celebrities have fake followers on their official social media accounts, adding that they buy followers for up to Rs 1 or Rs2 per follower.

Amar Khan added that she never curses anyone if she is criticized. The actor mentioned that she even likes the negative comments against her hoping that it will make them realize their mistakes.

The celebrity claimed that a social media user said that the trolling is done on purpose for getting attention.

The actor went on to say that Indian movies should be shown in India but the celebrities are targeted when they say that art has no boundaries.

She mentioned that when we see their talent shows, their struggling singers sing Ustad Nusrat Ali Khan’s songs so there is no harm in screening Indian movies in our country.

The actor maintained that although she likes Indian projects but would not work in them as she will only like to contribute to the Pakistani entertainment industry.

